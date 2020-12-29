Israeli nurse diagnosed with COVID 3 days after getting vaccine

Arutz Sheva spoke to Levi Levine, a nurse at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital who tested positive for the coronavirus after having received the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

"I'm ok. I'm getting by day by day. This is my third day being positive. I'm feeling a little weak, tired. I have muscle aches. I can barely smell anything. I can barely taste anything. It's really weird," Levine said.

"I did get the first dose of the vaccination on Thursday," Levine described. "I actually also tested negative on Thursday, because we do get tested regularly. If we have some sort of exposure or we're not feeling well, where I work at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital we get pushed to get tested," he explained.

"Apparently I was already a carrier of the virus, which was in its asymptomatic stage or there wasn't enough viral load so it didn't manifest in the swab. I was feeling fine until two days after I got the first injection. I started feeling a little week and had muscle pain, which can happen after a vaccination," he said.

"I didn't feel well and it was really getting worse, and I told my wife that I'm pretty sure I'm gonna be positive for COVID. So I got tested on Sunday and I'm positive for COVID for three days. I'm a little better, but it's a little annoying. I'm in the house, but I'm with my kids, so I'm most of the time with my mask if I'm next to them. We're waiting to hear if they are also positive for COVID."

When asked if there was any reason to think that there is a connection between his diagnosis and the vaccination he received, he said: "Absolutely not."

"There is absolutely no connection. We don't even know where I picked up the virus. It could have been at the hospital. It could have been from my neighbor. It could have been from the grocery store. It could have been from anywhere," he said.

"It's very important to remember that even if you do get the vaccination - and it's very important that people do go get vaccinated as fast as they can. Of course, by the rules - the people who have to get it first like the elder people. But whoever could get it and doesn't have a major allergy or something should get vaccinated. It has nothing to do with it.

"I was just unlucky, and I probably picked up the virus a day or two before I got vaccinated. It takes a little while till the vaccination builds up antibodies, which I did not have yet. So I was carrying it for two or three days before it came out, and then it was already too late," he said.