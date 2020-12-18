'That's why I wanted to immigrate to Israel so much'

Natalie speaks today with Go’el Jasper who made Aliyah from Baltimore in 2004, and discusses how he suddenly wanted to live in Israel.

Some people are planners, and others act by instinct. Go’el talks about how some people in the Diaspora live “comfortable” lives and how it is so much more fulfilling to live in Israel.

Natalie’s second guest is Arielle Peleg, 26-year-old olah who moved from Philadelphia in 2018 on her own after a three-week Me’or program in Jerusalem.

Arielle lives in Petach Tikvah, a very Israeli city, and describes feeling Hanukkah and seeing it so alive.