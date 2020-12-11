Fear, panic, Aliyah and control

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, gives a spirited talk about how to deal with the fear and panic associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He discusses the issue of giving into bullies and threats that attempt to rob freedom from individuals and scaring them into turning themselves over and caving in to the predator’s control.

Minskoff advocates using one’s intuition to assess the truth that ‘experts’ try and force on you and never giving in.

Thus, realizing that one’s freedom can never be taken away unless one allows it. This can indeed save life.