This Shabbat we read about Yosef looking for his brothers, but when Hanukkah begins Thursday evening, we will be thinking about the kohen Matityahu and his sons.

They were looking to rescue truth, Torah and the children of Israel from the evil grip of the mega globalist Antiochus, who sought to tear out Torah consciousness from the very fabric of our earthly existence.

The fight to worship G-d as our truth guides us is a battle raging throughout the world today.