A terrorist cell planning to carry out an attack against Israelis on Thursday was arrested in the village of Kobar in the Binyamin region.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said the cell's three members were arrested shortly after intelligence from the Shin Bet indicated that they intended to carry out an imminent attack.

Following the alert, reservists from the Duvdevan unit and soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion simultaneously raided the homes of the three cell members.

One of them attempted to flee, but the troops caught him after a pursuit. All three were taken for questioning by the security forces.

"IDF soldiers apprehended a terrorist cell planning to carry out a terror attack against Israeli civilians" in the Kobar area, the IDF confirmed. "The apprehension was carried out following a pursuit, shortly after intelligence was received regarding their intention to carry out a terror attack in the immediate timeframe. The terrorists were transferred for further questioning by the security forces."

Meanwhile, officers from the Yamam counterterrorism unit and Shin Bet personnel on Thursday night arrested a man in central Israel who police said had expressed an intention to carry out hostile terrorist activity.

The arrest followed hours of searches in the Ramat Hasharon area, during which the presence of security forces caused concern among residents.

During the searches, police said they were working to locate a man wanted for questioning and clarified that there was no change to public instructions. Following the arrest, police announced that the suspect had been located and that the operation in the Ramat Hasharon area had ended.