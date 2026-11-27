German federal authorities arrested two Iraqi nationals on Thursday suspected of belonging to a pro-Iranian terrorist organization that plotted attacks against Jewish institutions, Deutsche Welle reported.

The suspects, identified as Mostafa Al-R. and Ameer J., were apprehended in Heidelberg and Cologne. More than 250 officers participated in the operation, which included searches at 17 locations across three German states.

According to Deutsche Welle, prosecutors allege that Mostafa established a terrorist organization in late 2025 alongside Mohammad Al-Saadi, who is accused of founding Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (HAYI), a group linked to attacks against American, Israeli and Jewish institutions in Europe.

Ameer allegedly subsequently joined the organization, which plotted attacks against synagogues in Cologne and another European city. Neither plot was carried out.

North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Hendrik Wüst praised the security agencies following the arrests.

"Jewish life must be able to flourish freely and safely in our country. Anyone who attacks it attacks us all," Wüst wrote.

The investigation follows a wave of attacks targeting Jewish institutions across Europe since the outbreak of the war with Iran.

Last month, a German court sentenced two men to prison for their involvement in an Iranian-directed plot to assassinate prominent Jewish and pro-Israel figures in Germany.

Both defendants were arrested in Denmark last year before being extradited to Germany to face trial .

Germany has also been on high alert in recent years, following a series of terrorist attacks.