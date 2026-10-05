A tourist was arrested in Tel Aviv on Sunday night after he aroused suspicion while at a security site in the city.

The tourist was taken for questioning and will be brought to court Monday, where police will request an extension of his detention.

According to reports, the suspect is an American citizen visiting Israel and was detained after arriving during the evening at the Kirya compound in the city and arousing the suspicion of those present.

According to details of the incident, the suspect arrived at the site, asked to enter and displayed suspicious behavior. During the incident, the tourist also said that he intended to carry out a terror attack.

Following his statements and suspicious behavior, he was immediately detained at the scene and taken for formal questioning to clarify his motive and the circumstances of his arrival.

At the same time, security and law enforcement authorities are considering the possibility of deporting the suspect.