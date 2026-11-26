פעילות המשטרה נגד החשוד מהגליל

An indictment was filed Thursday morning in the Haifa District Court against Ahmad Mansour, 23, from Kaukab Abu al-Hija in the Galilee, charging him with preparing to carry out a terrorist act of murder under aggravated circumstances.

According to the indictment, in one instance Mansour planned to murder a Border Police reservist, a resident of his village whom he knew, and steal his weapon. To that end, he followed the reservist and conducted surveillance on at least 10 occasions to learn his daily routine.

He ultimately decided not to carry out the attack because he could not find a way to escape afterward.

In the second count, Mansour planned to attack IDF soldiers at a bus stop at the Manof junction. He viewed harming soldiers as part of what he considered a "struggle for the Muslim people," and chose the location because he believed the community of Manof "was established on land previously owned by his family."

As part of his preparations, he conducted surveillance of the bus stop on at least seven occasions to learn the soldiers' arrival patterns.