Officers from the Iron police station arrested a kindergarten teacher from Umm al-Fahm on suspicion of assaulting toddlers at a preschool in Harish.

The suspect was taken for questioning.

Police are expected to request that the court extend her detention, in accordance with the findings of the investigation.

On November 22, an Ashkelon court extended the detention of four childcare workers suspected of abusing toddlers. Police presented dozens of alleged incidents recorded on security cameras, including pulling, assaults, and forcefully throwing children. The investigation initially led to the arrest of a teacher and four aides at two private preschools operating under the same management.

In Ra’anana, a private daycare closed on November 24 following allegations that a teacher had assaulted children, including an allegation involving a blanket. The teacher, who had been arrested two days earlier, was released by a court on November 23. The judge rejected a police request to place her under house arrest, and her lawyer disputed the justification for her detention.

Meanwhile, on November 25, a court sentenced two workers at the "Nolad Kochav" private daycare in Gedera to 20 and 12 months in prison for assaults against toddlers aged two to three. A third worker received a nine-month sentence to be served through community service. The convictions involved pulling children by their limbs, pushing and dragging them, and forcefully throwing them onto chairs and mattresses.