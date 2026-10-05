An 11-month-old infant who was brought to Meir Medical Center suffering from an ear injury led to the opening of a covert investigation, which concluded with the arrest of three daycare assistants in the Sharon region on suspicion of violence against young children.

Investigators from the Kfar Saba Police Station in the Central District opened an investigation after receiving a report of suspected abuse of infants at a daycare center. As part of the investigation, police carried out a series of investigative measures, including the use of technological means.

The investigation raised suspicions that this was not an isolated incident, but rather a number of violent incidents involving children at the daycare center.

According to the suspicions, the assistants were documented acting violently toward the children, including lifting them by force and throwing them to the floor, pulling their ears, and throwing objects at them.

As the investigation progressed and an evidentiary basis was established, investigators moved to the overt stage of the investigation. Officers from the Kfar Saba Police Station arrested three assistants employed at the daycare center, all residents of Ra'anana in their 30s and 50s.

The three suspects are expected to be brought to court Monday morning, where police will request an extension of their detention in accordance with the findings and needs of the investigation.