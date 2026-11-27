NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal delighted Israeli basketball star Deni Avdija on Wednesday night by speaking to him in Hebrew during a postgame interview on ESPN's "Inside the NBA."

Following the Portland Trail Blazers' 116-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs, O’Neal opened the conversation with Avdija by saying, “Shalom, baruch Hashem," prompting laughter from the Israeli forward, who replied with an enthusiastic “Shalom."

The four-time NBA champion then discussed Avdija's rise from Maccabi Tel Aviv through four seasons with the Washington Wizards to his emergence as Portland's leading player.

O’Neal asked the Israeli how it felt to “not be accepted, and then, you know, to step into this new situation and shine the way you have been shining."

“I just believe in myself," Avdija responded. “I’m in the gym, I’m working, I’m being a good teammate, and I want to win - that’s the most important for me."

Before wrapping up the interview, O’Neal returned to Hebrew, wishing Avdija "Shabbat Shalom" several days ahead of Shabbat.

Avdija, 25, scored a team-high 33 points against San Antonio, helping Portland remain in contention for a place in the NBA Cup knockout stage.

His latest impressive performance followed Monday's 128-111 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers, in which he scored 31 points and connected on five three-pointers, helping snap Philadelphia's five-game winning streak.

The Israeli's growing stature in the NBA was also evident last weekend, when New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown spoke highly of Avdija ahead of Portland's visit to Madison Square Garden.

Asked by Israeli Sports Channel reporters Eran Soroka and Yoav Modai how his injury-depleted team planned to defend Avdija, Brown stressed that containing the Portland star would require a collective effort.

"Well, I hope Avdija misses some shots, because he's a great player. And it wouldn't just be OG [Anunoby] guarding him. I mean, he's a great player, so it's got to be five guys guarding the basketball. And obviously, we'll mix up who's going to be the point of that defensively. But our team defense is going to have to be phenomenal to try to slow him down. You're not going to stop him. He's going to get his points," Brown replied.

Brown also singled out Avdija's knack for drawing fouls and his considerable improvement as a perimeter shooter.

"He's also worked extremely hard on his three-point game. So you can't, you can't give him space. You got to play up on him, and now he's strong enough and quick enough to go through you, get by you, and finish and/or get fouled," Brown explained.