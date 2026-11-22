New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown praised Israeli basketball star Deni Avdija on Saturday, acknowledging the challenge of defending the Portland Trail Blazers forward ahead of the teams' meeting at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking to reporters before the game, Brown was asked by Eran Soroka and Yoav Modai of Israel's Sports Channel how the Knicks intended to contain Avdija while dealing with injuries to key players, including OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Well, I hope Avdija misses some shots, because he's a great player. And it wouldn't just be OG guarding him. I mean, he's a great player, so it's got to be five guys guarding the basketball. And obviously, we'll mix up who's going to be the point of that defensively. But our team defense is going to have to be phenomenal to try to slow him down. You're not going to stop him. He's going to get his points," Brown replied.

The Knicks coach also highlighted Avdija's ability to draw fouls, describing the Israeli forward as unusually skilled at getting the attention of referees.

"For a young guy, he's one of the best in the NBA when it comes to gamesmanship with officials. Like, he knows how to drive, and as soon as he feels the slightest hit, he can react good enough to, like, I'd call a foul for him. But he can react good enough to get officials' attention to get him to the free-throw line. This is a guy averaging basically nine free-throw attempts a game, and he's figured it out at a really young age," Brown said.

He went on to praise Avdija's development as an outside shooter, noting that his improved three-point shooting has made him even more difficult to defend.

"He's also worked extremely hard on his three-point game. So you can't, you can't give him space. You got to play up on him, and now he's strong enough and quick enough to go through you, get by you, and finish and/or get fouled," Brown explained.

The coach said New York would rotate defenders against Avdija, with the rest of the team expected to provide additional support.

"So he's a handful. We'll put different guys on him. But in the end, it'd be nice to have OG, you know, here, just like it'd be nice to have KAT and Jordan [Clarkson]. But it is what it is. That's why it's a team, and the next guy has to step up and try as best he can to help us at the point of our defense. And then the rest of the guys have to be there to protect him on the backside, or the weak side."

Avdija has averaged 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 32.5 minutes per game through 13 appearances this season.

Saturday's matchup is expected to mark his return to the court after an injury kept him out of Portland's previous two games.

The Israeli forward enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, earning the first All-Star selection of his NBA career.

Portland enters Saturday's game with a 10-5 record, placing the Trail Blazers sixth in the Western Conference standings.