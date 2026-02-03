Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija drew widespread attention after being selected to the NBA All-Star Game, receiving congratulatory messages from many figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prime minister’s message, however, sparked a wave of backlash online. Anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian users targeted Avdija on social media, focusing in part on his past service in the IDF.

Several commenters accused the player of responsibility for killing children in Gaza and condemned his All-Star selection, while others criticized the NBA for honoring him. Some took the opportunity to accuse Netanyahu of genocide and framed the public congratulations as politically damaging for Avdija.

The critics warned that association with the Israeli prime minister could negatively affect the player’s public image and follow him throughout his career.