הרב שמואל אליהו באזהרה לחרדים

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu participated in a prayer rally with bereaved families on Mount Herzl on Thursday evening, speaking out against the formation of a government that would rely on the support of the Arab parties.

In his remarks, Rabbi Eliyahu appealed to the haredi community not to lend its support to the establishment of such a government. He recalled the Oslo Accords and the disengagement from Gaza, expressing hope that his concerns about haredi support for the move would prove unfounded.

"I want to make a special appeal from here to our haredi brothers. You already made a mistake once with Oslo, and we paid a terrible, horrific price in blood," Rabbi Eliyahu said. He also recalled the disengagement, claiming that the haredim had helped facilitate it.

"Are you making the same mistake again? This is a desecration of God's name. Where is the Torah? Is the Torah just about sitting in a kollel and studying? What about living according to the Torah?" he asked.

He stressed that observing the Torah requires safeguarding the lives of the Jewish people and protecting the Land of Israel.

Rabbi Eliyahu went on to question how the haredim could support the formation of a government that would rely on those he described as "haters of Israel and supporters of terrorism."

He added that if his concerns proved unfounded, he would retract his remarks, but that if the move went ahead, he would regard it as a desecration of God's name.

In conclusion, he called on those attending the rally to pray that anyone considering supporting the move would reconsider, and that the merit of the fallen soldiers buried on Mount Herzl, including the loved ones of the families attending the rally, would protect the people of Israel.