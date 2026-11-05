HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu is Chief Rabbi of Tzfat.

After the elections in Israel, left-wing activists are trying to pressure elected parties to establish a government with the Arab parties or with their support. This pressure is intended to cause the elected officials to ignore their explicit election promise not to establish a government with Arab backing. They made this promise many times before the elections because their advisers told them that without it, the public would not vote for them.

They knew that after October 7, the Israeli public no longer believes the Arabs' false promises of peace and coexistence. They knew that a government established, God forbid, even with only external support from the Arab parties, would be restricted in its war against Iran and against all of its proxies that seek to destroy Israel.

They Sing "Biladi" - They Want Our Destruction

The Israeli public is even more concerned now, after Arabs at the headquarters of the Joint List openly sang the song "Biladi, Biladi," which is the anthem of the Fatah terrorist movement. The words of the song speak of a holy war and jihad to expel all the Jews from the Land of Israel. In this song, they sing about rifles and mines that will spread death and destruction.

This is an anthem that Palestinian Arabs sing in their schools every day. There is not even one word in this song about peace or partnership with the Jews.

They sang it openly, knowing that our Attorney General would not send them to prison for doing so, for a hundred and fifty different reasons.

The Demands of the Joint List

The main demands this Arab party presented are to establish a Palestinian Arab state, stop the military operations, and withdraw from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria. They strongly oppose continued Israeli military control or any attempt to preserve military control. They oppose the destruction of Hamas's military power, even though they know exactly what Hamas did and know that Hamas has declared that it intends to do it again when it can.

They demand that the plans for the "Judaization" of the Negev and Galilee be stopped. They demand recognition of Arab villages that have taken over state lands in the Galilee and Negev and built on them without building permits. They demand temporary legislation that will restrict the demolition of tens of thousands of homes built on land that does not belong to them. They demand preferential treatment and that the law not be applied to them. They demand that all of their takeovers of land be legalized.

They also demand cultural and educational autonomy so that they can independently determine the content of the Arab educational system and manage its cultural institutions, with funding from the state. They demand affirmative action in the allocation of billions of shekels to their educational systems, but without state supervision.

They demand enormous budgets for the development of physical infrastructure, roads, public transportation, and public buildings, alongside strengthening the economic stability of Arab local authorities. They do not agree to Israeli supervision over these funds. In the past, it was revealed that funds transferred by the Bennett-Lapid government reached Arab criminal organizations.

According to Halakha, is it permissible to sign an agreement with people who dream of destroying the Jewish people and expelling them from their Land?

Making a Covenant with an Enemy

The Torah warns in the clearest possible terms not to make a covenant with them and not to make agreements with them.

"Take heed to yourself, lest you make a covenant with the inhabitants of the Land into which you are coming, lest it become a trap in your midst" (Exodus 34:12-16).

And similarly: "And you shall drive out all the inhabitants of the Land from before you..." and, "Lest you make a covenant with the inhabitants of the Land..." (Numbers 33).

And similarly: "When the Lord your God brings you into the Land which you are entering to possess, and casts out many nations before you... you shall utterly destroy them; you shall make no covenant with them, nor show them favor" (Deuteronomy 7).

And similarly: "You shall make no covenant with them or with their gods. They shall not dwell in your Land, lest they cause you to sin against Me" (Exodus 23:27-33).

The Rambam writes that these prohibitions apply to the seven nations that were in the Land when the Torah was given, and that they also apply to every people and nation that dwells in the Land, until they accept upon themselves the Seven Noahide Commandments, as explained below.

"When Israel has power over them, we are forbidden to allow non-Jews to dwell among us, even temporarily, or to pass from place to place for business. They may not pass through our Land unless they accept the Seven Commandments that the descendants of Noah were commanded to observe, as it is stated, 'They shall not dwell in your Land' - even temporarily. And if he accepts the Seven Commandments, he is considered a Ger Toshav (resident alien)." (Mishneh Torah, Laws of Idolatry, Chapter 10:1-6).

It is forbidden to make a covenant with them or to sell them land.

"And why may we not sell to them? Because it is stated, 'Nor shall you show them favor' (Lo Techanem) - meaning that you shall not give them a foothold in the Land. For if they have no Land, their residence will be temporary.

"Similarly, it is forbidden to speak in their praise, even to say how handsome a particular non-Jew is in appearance. All the more so, it is forbidden to praise his deeds or to express admiration for anything he says, as it is stated, 'Nor shall you show them favor' - meaning that they should not find favor in your eyes. For this causes a person to become attached to him and to learn from his evil deeds.

"And it is forbidden to give them a gift without payment. However, one may give to a resident alien, as it is stated, 'You shall give it to the stranger who is within your gates, that he may eat it, or you may sell it to a foreigner' - to a foreigner by sale, but not as a gift."

The Opinions of the Raavad and the Shulchan Aruch

The Raavad writes concerning the prohibition against temporary residence or passing from place to place for business:

"We have never found or heard of such a thing, and the verse he cites refers to the seven nations."

Even members of the seven nations are permitted to pass through the Land, but they are forbidden to settle there.

According to the Raavad, the prohibition of Lo Techanem applies only to the seven nations, and not to the Ishmaelites or to the nations living today. Therefore, there is no prohibition against giving free gifts or showing favor to other non-Jews or Ishmaelites.

The halakhic authorities accepted the opinion of the Rambam that the Torah was referring to all nations.

Thus, the Beit Yosef ruled:

"What our teacher wrote, that it is forbidden to give a free gift to an idol worshiper, was not intended to exclude the Ishmaelites, but rather to exclude a Ger Toshav, meaning someone who has accepted the Seven Noahide Commandments, whom we are commanded to sustain. But all other non-Jews are subject to the same law."

The Shulchan Aruch likewise rules:

"A non-Jew who is not a Ger Toshav - it is forbidden to give him a gift." (Shulchan Aruch, Choshen Mishpat 249).

It is important to mention that besides the prohibition against allowing them to dwell in the Land, there is also a prohibition against making a covenant with them.

Making a covenant removes the first barrier that separates them from us. When this barrier is broken, people become close to them, and eventually intermarry with them and adopt their corrupt ways.

"You shall make no covenant with them or with their gods. They shall not dwell in your Land, lest they cause you to sin against Me, for you will serve their gods, and it will become a snare to you." (Exodus 23).

The Obligation to Keep Our Distance from Them

In addition, there is an obligation to maintain a distance from all non-Jews. We do not eat together with them, and we do not eat food they have cooked, even if the food is strictly kosher. We do not drink their wine, and we do not even drink water at their weddings.

All of this is because of the concern over intermarriage, and so that a Jew will not become accustomed to visiting the homes of non-Jews and come to eat forbidden food (Tur, Beit Yosef, and Shulchan Aruch, Yoreh De'ah 113).

"Do Not Show Them Favor" - Distancing Ourselves from Their Culture

Similarly, one must be careful not to admire them or speak in their praise, as it is stated, "Lo Techanem" - "Do not show them favor."

Thus, our Sages said in the Gemara:

"It is forbidden for a person to say: How handsome this non-Jew is! How beautiful are the deeds of this non-Jew!" (Avodah Zarah 20a).

When a person is impressed by the beauty, wisdom, or personality of a wicked non-Jew, he may be drawn after his opinions, adopt his corrupt moral standards, and eventually, God forbid, come to assimilation and intermarriage.

An Arab Minister in the State of Israel

The Torah warns and states: "You shall surely appoint over yourself a king whom the Lord your God shall choose. From among your brothers you shall appoint a king over yourself. You may not appoint over yourself a foreigner who is not your brother." (Deuteronomy 17:15).

The warning is twofold: You shall appoint a king from among your brothers, and you may not appoint over yourself a foreigner who is not your brother.

The Gemara says that this law applies even to a non-Jew who has converted to Judaism. Thus, the Gemara (Kiddushin 76b) relates that the landlord of Rav Adda bar Ahava was a convert who wanted to become the head of the city. Rav Bibi also wanted to become the head of the city and competed against him. The dispute came before Rav Yosef, who told the convert that he could not become the head of the city because it is written: "You shall surely appoint over yourself a king... from among your brothers." This teaches that "all appointments that you make must be from among your brothers."

Rav Adda bar Ahava was standing there and recommended his landlord because his mother was Jewish. He asked Rav Yosef whether it was also forbidden to appoint him to a public position when his mother was Jewish. Rav Yosef answered that if his mother was Jewish, he could be appointed head of the city (see also Yevamot 45b, 101b).

We Must Struggle Today So That Tomorrow We Will Not Have to Mourn Thousands of Victims

Today, we must struggle against a plan that could lead to thousands of deaths. This is the plan to include Arabs who hate Israel in the leadership of the State, to give them what they demand, or even just a quarter or a third of their demands.

We must struggle today so that tomorrow we will not have to mourn the dead in cemeteries. We must fight against this disgraceful idea through every legal means. We must make clear to the public the magnitude of the disaster and the danger.

Now they are being encouraged by professors and journalists, former generals and self-proclaimed political experts. They tell the parties on the Left that they must break their promises and join forces with the enemies of Israel.

These are the same people who, in their great brilliance, previously encouraged refusal to serve in the military and brought upon us the disaster of October 7.

These people are among the most shortsighted in the world, and even today they continue to endanger the lives of the entire Jewish People.

It is our duty to physically stand in the way of this dangerous action today.