When Yaacov stopped to sleep on his journey, he placed stones around his head. Rashi explains that the stones "began quarreling with one another, each one saying, 'Upon me the righteous man shall rest his head.'" Immediately, the Holy One, Blessed Be He, made them into one stone. In the morning, Yaacov erected the stone as a monument and vowed: 'And this stone, which I have set up as a monument, shall be the House of God'." (Genesis 28:11).

The Or HaChaim, following the Zohar (Vol. 1, 72), says that this was the Foundation Stone (Even HaShetiyah). Regarding this stone, our Sages said (Yoma 54b): "From it the world was founded." The stone that was formed through the unification of the stones is the foundation of the world, in the foundation of humanity, and, of course, of the Holy Temple, which is the heart of the world.

When people unite, the world stands firm, and when they separate, it collapses.

The Alshich cites the words of our Sages in the Midrash, who said that there were twelve stones there, which, of course, allude to the Tribes of Israel, each of which has its own role and its own strength. Their unification brings blessing. The continuation of this idea is found in Jerusalem, which is called "A city joined together" - a city that makes all of Israel friends (Jerusalem Talmud, Chagigah).

In order to make everyone friends, Jerusalem must be a city of justice and righteousness. From this, it merits becoming the city to which all the nations stream, where they learn justice and righteousness and attain unity: "Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore."

Elijah Unites the Jewish People

Elijah the Prophet also built an altar on Mount Carmel using twelve stones. He felt the need to heal the Jewish People. This event took place after Jezebel, the wife of Ahab, had eliminated the prophets of Hashem and appointed in their place "the four hundred and fifty prophets of Baal and the four hundred prophets of Asherah, who eat at Jezebel's table."

She controlled Ahab and incited the Jewish People to abandon Hashem and follow Baal and Ashtoreth.

Elijah the Prophet decreed a famine for three years, but the Jewish People did not repent. Hashem told Elijah that it was impossible to continue in this way. The Jewish People needed to be healed.

Elijah gathered the Jewish People on Mount Carmel. He invited the prophets of Baal to demonstrate their power, and they failed. Afterward, he called upon the people to approach him and come closer: "And Elijah said to all the people, 'Come near to me.' And all the people came near to him." They were to make the necessary correction together.

When they were united, he repaired the broken altar of Hashem. The healing came through the unification of all the Tribes of Israel. Following the path of Jacob, he built an altar from twelve stones:

"And Elijah took twelve stones, according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Jacob, to whom the word of Hashem had come, saying, 'Israel shall be your name'" (1 Kings 18).

At the conclusion of this process, the Jewish People proclaimed: "Hashem, He is God! Hashem, He is God!"

"And You Shall Do According to All That They Instruct You."

In order to unite the Jewish People, there was a Great Court (Beit Din HaGadol) beside the Holy Temple.

"If a matter of judgment is too difficult for you... matters of dispute within your gates, then you shall arise and go up to the place that Hashem will choose" (Deuteronomy 17:8).

From one place, halakhic rulings went forth to all the courts in the Land of Israel, and there were not two different rulings among the Jewish People.

Someone who issued a ruling contrary to this court was called a zaken mamre, a rebellious elder (Sanhedrin 86b), and this was a very serious matter.

However, a rebellious elder was not someone who said to the seventy-one Sages, "In my opinion, you are mistaken." Not only was he permitted to say this, but he was obligated to do so, as it is written: "You shall not fear any man" (Deuteronomy 1:17).

What was forbidden to him? To go and instruct others contrary to what the court had ruled without going to the Sages first. For then the Torah would become like two different Torahs.

When the Torah Became Like Two Torahs.

Shammai and Hillel themselves disagreed on only three matters (Shabbat 15a). In these three matters, the halakhah does not follow either Hillel or Shammai.

I heard a beautiful explanation from my father and teacher, Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, of blessed memory: Wherever one of them possessed the truth, he convinced his colleague. Sometimes Hillel convinced Shammai, and sometimes Shammai convinced Hillel. Only in those three matters, in which neither of them possessed the complete truth, were they unable to convince one another.

"When the students of Shammai and Hillel, who had not studied sufficiently under their teachers, increased, disputes multiplied in Israel, and the Torah became like two Torahs" (Sotah 47b).

The students had not fully learned either the Torah of their teachers or their humility. Had they studied properly, they too would have disagreed on only three matters.

The Gemara says (Yevamot 14b): Although Beit Shammai and Beit Hillel disagreed even regarding cases involving co-wives and matters of mamzerut (illegitimate offspring), where one side considered something permissible and the other considered it a Torah prohibition, Beit Shammai did not refrain from marrying women from Beit Hillel, nor did Beit Hillel refrain from marrying women from Beit Shammai, in fulfillment of the verse: "Love truth and peace."

They still possessed the power of unity. Nevertheless, this dispute, a generation before the Destruction, was part of what ultimately brought about the Exile.

During the two thousand years of Exile, the Torah became divided into far more than two Torahs. Today, every community says regarding its own rabbi: "And you shall do according to all that they instruct you."

But this is not really correct. This principle was stated regarding the Great Court in Jerusalem. May it be rebuilt speedily in our days.

The Shulchan Aruch - One Halachah for the Jewish People.

The Shulchan Aruch came to correct this division, and the Beit Yosef wrote one book for all of Israel.

Before the Shulchan Aruch was written, halakhic rulings followed the Rambam in one place, the Rif in another place, and the Rosh in a third. Some followed Rashi, others Tosafot, the Rashba, and other great Torah authorities. Thus, the Torah became, Heaven forbid, like two Torahs, or even several Torahs.

Maran Rabbi Yosef Karo came and said: I will write one book so that there will be one clear halakhah for the Jewish People.

It is true that even in the Shulchan Aruch there are different opinions, and there are matters in which its rulings were not accepted in practice. Nevertheless, in the great majority of matters, it is accepted by all of Israel, certainly when the rulings of the Rema appear alongside it.

A Person Should Not Deviate from Local Custom Because of Disputes.

Since different opinions still exist, our Sages established a principle intended to prevent disputes. This prohibition applies not only to judges but to every one of us.

Thus, our Sages said (Bava Metzia 86b):

"A person should never deviate from the local custom, for Moses ascended to Heaven and did not eat bread, while the ministering angels descended below and ate bread."

Moses our Teacher did not eat for forty days because that was the custom of the place in Heaven. And the ministering angels who visited Abraham ate bread because that was the custom of the place on earth.

Thus, the Shulchan Aruch rules in the Laws of Passover (Orach Chaim 468:4):

"One who travels from a place where people perform work on the eve of Passover to a place where they do not perform work should not perform work publicly, because of disputes."

Everyone would see him and say: "You are working on the eve of Passover?" And this could lead, Heaven forbid, to quarrels and disputes.

Therefore, a person should not deviate from the local custom and should respect it.

From here we learn an important general principle: A person who comes to a synagogue where the customs differ from his own should not pray according to his personal custom if doing so upsets the synagogue official (gabbai) or the worshippers.

For this reason, the halakhah was established that a resident of the Land of Israel who travels abroad with the intention of returning to Israel is not obligated to observe the second day of Yom Tov. Nevertheless, he should not perform work publicly on the second day of Yom Tov, in order to avoid disputes.

Praying According to the Custom of the Congregation

What should a person do today when he comes to a synagogue where the congregation follows a different prayer rite?

According to the author of Pe'at HaShulchan, he is obligated to pray according to the local custom, whether he is a Sephardi in an Ashkenazic synagogue or vice versa.

In the responsa Minchat Yitzchak, it is written that according to the strict letter of the law, he is not obligated to do so. However, because of the principle "Do not separate yourself from the community," it is preferable that he pray according to the congregation's rite.

A prayer leader (shaliach tzibbur) is certainly obligated to pray according to the local custom.

It is told about the Ramchal, Rabbi Moshe Chaim Luzzatto, that he would pray during the High Holy Days in Ashkenazic synagogues. He even wrote a commentary on their prayer rite.

He explained: "I pray with them, so I will pray according to their rite because of 'Lo Titgodedu,'" so that everyone would pray as one united congregation.

The Netziv's Responsum - Against Separate Communities in Europe

Separate Communities - Yes or No?

About two hundred years ago, a major controversy arose in Germany and Hungary, and it is very relevant to what is happening today in the Land of Israel.

At that time, communities arose that were called Neolog, meaning innovators, and in other places, Reform. They built synagogues with organs, changed the prayers, and introduced other innovations.

The controversy was whether to separate from them and establish independent communities or to remain together.

In this dispute, Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch supported separation, while the Netziv of Volozhin, the head of the Volozhin Yeshiva, opposed it.

The Chatam Sofer, who passed away about 180 years ago, fought with all his strength against the Reform movement, which had disconnected itself from the Land of Israel and adopted the customs of the non-Jews.

Nevertheless, in his days, everyone still prayed in the same synagogue.

This was not simple. The Reform Jews did not recite the prayer "Et Tzemach David" or "Sound the Great Shofar for Our Freedom," and they prayed to remain in Hungary and Germany.

But he said that the danger of dividing the Jewish People was even greater.

In the days of his son, the Ketav Sofer, people were already saying: "We cannot pray together with you," and separate communities were established for those who feared Hashem and for the Reform Jews.

In Pressburg, the city of the Ketav Sofer, he did not separate the communities because he understood the danger involved in such a division.

He said: "Here I can keep the community united with them." And so it remained until the days of his son, the Shevet Sofer.

In other places in Hungary, the communities were divided, and the division led to deterioration.

The Reform Jews established their own communities. Once they separated from the God-fearing public, there was no longer anyone to stop their deterioration.

They introduced one change after another, until at the ordination banquet for their rabbis in Cincinnati, they were already serving seafood, meat and dairy.

Today, unfortunately, some of them are actual friends and partners of Israel's enemies.

Throughout History, the Leaders of Israel Did Not Establish Separate Communities

Regarding this question, the Netziv wrote a long and forceful responsum (Meshiv Davar, Vol. 1, Section 44).

It is very important for our times as well, when people ask us: What should we do about our brothers who demonstrated at Kaplan Street and called for refusal to serve? How should we relate to our brothers who have departed from the path of holiness?

The Netziv says that we must understand that throughout history, not all of the Jewish People were righteous.

Before their entry into the Land of Israel, Moses our Teacher said:

"For I know that after my death you will surely become corrupt" (Deuteronomy 31:29).

Why?

Because the evil inclination toward idol worship burned in the Land of Israel like a furnace, more intensely than anywhere else.

There are tremendous spiritual forces and powers in the Land of Israel.

Joshua also told the people at the end of his life:

"You will not be able to serve Hashem" (Joshua 24:19).

If they allowed the idolatrous inhabitants of the Land to remain among them, those people would lead them into sin. And this is indeed what happened.

There Is a Greater Evil Inclination in the Land of Israel.

So it was in the days of Ezra.

He called upon the Jewish People to immigrate to the Land of Israel, but only about forty-two thousand came.

Our Sages relate in the Midrash that the Children of Israel said:

"I have washed my feet; how shall I soil them?" (Song of Songs 5:3).

For seventy years in Exile, we have been separated from the evil inclination toward idol worship. Now shall we return to the Land of Israel?

The spiritual power of the Land of Israel is so strong that we will not be able to withstand it, they insisted, and we will fall into idol worship.

"I knew that the dust of that place would entice me to worship idols. Nevertheless, my Beloved (the Holy One, Blessed Be He) put His hand through the opening" and called upon me to immigrate to the Land of Israel.

What did Ezra do?

He nullified the evil inclination toward idol worship through prayer and supplication.

"During the Footsteps of the Messiah, Insolence Will Increase"

Because of the great spiritual power of the Land of Israel, our Sages said (Sotah 49b): "In the time of the footsteps of the Messiah, insolence will increase." When the Jewish People return to their Land, the evil inclination also becomes many times stronger, and we see that this is true.

Nevertheless, Moses our Teacher says: Enter the Land, because it is possible to overcome the evil inclination. In the end, all the powers of the Land of Israel will be directed toward holiness.

And so it was in the days of Ezra. There were intermarriages and crises, but he strengthened the people, and they built the Second Temple.

The Netziv asks: Did Joshua bin Nun, Elijah the Prophet, and Ezra establish separate communities?

No!

Elijah gathered all the Jewish People on Mount Carmel and built an altar there as a temporary measure. All the people witnessed the miracle and proclaimed: "Hashem, He is God!"

There were situations more difficult than our situation today. The great leaders of Israel made special efforts to bring the people back to repentance, administered oaths to the people, and made every possible effort to restore them to their proper spiritual level.

This is how the First Temple was built, this is how the Second Temple was built, and this is how the Third Temple will be built.

Separate Communities - "Like Swords in the Body of the Nation"

The Netziv writes: The path you are following, separating the Jewish People, is "like swords in the body of the nation."

You are tearing the people apart.

You are repeating the mistake that occurred at the time of the Destruction of the Second Temple. The Pharisees separated themselves from the Sadducees, and as a result, baseless hatred increased.

Once a person permits himself to say that another person is not as righteous as he is, the division does not stop.

Even among the righteous themselves, each person suspects his fellow of not serving Hashem in the same way he does and judges him to be a heretic.

And thus the Second Temple was destroyed.

In Our Days as Well

I have mentioned all of this because today, too, there are those who shut themselves away in their own communities, with their own kashrut supervision and their own rabbinical courts, while what happens to the Jewish People does not concern them.

Against this approach, the Netziv says: This is a mistake.

From the moment the Jewish People crossed the Jordan River, they became responsible for one another.

Someone once said: If you have a beard and your friend shaves with a razor, it does not mean that you are righteous and he is wicked. Rather, both of you have half a beard and half of you shave with a razor.

And this is what my father and teacher, the Chief Rabbi, of blessed memory, did.

Had he shut himself away in his room, perhaps he would have attained spiritual levels a thousand times higher.

But he understood, like the pious King Josiah, that the way to serve Hashem is to serve the entire Jewish People.

The way to reach the angels in Heaven is to strengthen the Jewish People.

Moses Our Teacher: "Go, Descend"

So it was with Moses our Teacher.

When the Jewish People sinned with the Golden Calf, the most serious form of idol worship, he broke the Tablets and was willing to sacrifice himself for them:

"Erase me, I pray, from Your Book which You have written" (Exodus 32:32).

And the Holy One, Blessed Be He, told him: "Go, descend."

What does "Go, descend" mean?

Our Sages explained (Berachot 32a): Descend from your greatness. Did I give you greatness for any reason other than for the sake of Israel?

And when Moses pitched his tent outside the camp, the Holy One, Blessed Be He, told him (Berachot 63b): Return to the camp.

There is no possibility of your abandoning the camp.

So Moses descended from his spiritual level, entered among the people, ground up the Golden Calf and made them drink it, and the Levites killed those who worshipped the calf.

This was not simple, but this is how the disaster was stopped.

Moses entered into the forty-nine levels of spiritual decline to which they had descended, in order to elevate them, until on Yom Kippur they merited hearing the words: "I have forgiven according to your word."

And the Jewish People continued their journey to the Land of Israel.

This is the path we learned from Moses our Teacher, who sacrificed himself for the Jewish People even when they sinned.

The Land of Israel Makes Us One Nation.

Because of this separatism, those who separated themselves also became distanced from the Land of Israel.

The Netziv answered them: It is a mitzvah to immigrate to the Land of Israel.

The verse "And you shall be lost among the nations" was fulfilled among the Jews who remained in Europe.

Assimilation had long since exceeded sixty percent.

Thank God, we are in the Land of Israel, and we do not have the same sort of divisions that existed outside the Land. Divisions exist but we sit together and struggle to overcome them.

The Land of Israel is a land that unites the Jewish People.

"And who is like Your people, like Israel, one nation in the Land?" (2 Samuel 7:23).

The Land makes us one nation. Even if there are disagreements, in the end, we are one nation.

May it be Hashem's will that through this unity, the entire Jewish People will be elevated, and may we merit the Complete Redemption speedily in our days. Amen.

HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu is the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat.