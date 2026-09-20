Safwat Frij, leader of the Islamic Movement, which is represented in the Knesset by the United Arab List (Ra’am), described the party as a “major project" for Arab society.

Frij compared the Islamic Movement to parents who brought a child into the world - a child who went on to become influential and a source of pride.

In this context, he emphasized that Ra’am does not belong to Mansour Abbas or to its other Knesset members, but rather to Arab society, and that Abbas will therefore conclude his political role within several years.

Mansour Abbas recently announced that the next Knesset term will be the last in which he holds a political position, and that he intends to retire in order to allow another representative to take his place as the party’s leader.

According to Frij, Abbas is pursuing an important course that does not settle for representation in the Knesset, but seeks to influence decision-making at the national level in order to serve the interests of Arab society.