A powerful Thanksgiving nor’easter has battered New Jersey’s coastline, inundating streets and neighborhoods, disrupting transportation and leaving thousands of residents without electricity as severe coastal flooding and damaging winds sweep across the state.

Some of the worst flooding has been reported along the southern Jersey Shore, where rapidly rising seawater has overwhelmed roads and threatened homes and businesses.

In Sea Isle City, floodwaters spilled across roadways during Thursday morning’s high tide, with water levels rising so quickly that conditions changed dramatically within minutes. Flooding was also reported in Manasquan, where streets began filling with water as the storm moved through.

Stone Harbor was among the hardest-hit communities. Videos from the town showed substantial flooding, with water covering streets and inundating sections of the community. Parts of the town experienced major tidal flooding, prompting concerns about further damage as additional high tides approached.

The situation became particularly serious in Cape May County, where flooding temporarily cut off all road access to North Wildwood. Police closed the George Redding Bridge in both directions because of rising water, leaving the coastal community isolated by floodwaters.

Flooding also reached Atlantic City and Brigantine, where water covered sections of major roadways. Local officials had urged Atlantic City residents in vulnerable areas to evacuate ahead of the storm, opening the city's convention center as an emergency shelter and command center for first responders.

The scale of the flooding was reflected in water-level measurements across the region. Cape May Harbor reached approximately 8.9 feet, exceeding the threshold for major flooding. Great Egg Harbor Bay in Ocean City also surpassed its major-flooding threshold.

The storm has also caused significant transportation disruptions. The Commodore Barry Bridge, connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania across the Delaware River, was closed after part of the equipment used for a bridge-painting project came loose in powerful winds. Emergency crews were dispatched to address the damage.

Power outages have added to the disruption. Approximately 1,100 Atlantic City Electric customers in Cape May County were without electricity Thursday morning, with additional outages possible as powerful winds continue to batter the region.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 miles per hour have been forecast across much of New Jersey, with even stronger gusts possible along the Atlantic coastline. Forecasters warned that the conditions could bring down trees and power lines, potentially causing widespread outages.

The storm has also generated enormous waves offshore, reaching an estimated 15 to 20 feet, contributing to beach erosion and pushing seawater into vulnerable coastal communities.

"This is gonna be a big one. It is quite a doozy. It is really windy," said Kate Daley, a Sea Isle City resident, describing the conditions.

Other residents described heading to the shoreline to see the storm's impact firsthand, while some said they had spent days preparing by moving boats, securing outdoor property and protecting their homes.

The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding could remain severe through Friday, November 27, with additional high tides threatening to worsen conditions. Heavy rainfall, expected to reach 1 to 3 inches in much of the region and locally higher amounts along the coast, could further complicate drainage and aggravate existing flooding.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties on Wednesday evening, authorizing emergency officials to coordinate rescue and response operations, restrict traffic and arrange evacuations where necessary.

Sherrill urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow instructions from local authorities, particularly in coastal and bayside communities.

The storm has also disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations across the Northeast, with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York postponed until Saturday and Philadelphia canceling its Thanksgiving parade.

Officials continue to warn that conditions along the Jersey Shore remain dangerous, with flooding, powerful winds and possible infrastructure damage threatening communities as the storm moves through the region.