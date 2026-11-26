A Manhattan judge has upheld New York City’s two-year rent freeze for nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments, rejecting a lawsuit filed by landlords seeking to overturn the policy and delivering a major legal victory for Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Brendan Lantry dismissed the landlords’ challenge to the Rent Guidelines Board’s decision to freeze rents on one- and two-year leases beginning October 1. The freeze was a central campaign promise made by Mamdani, who has made housing affordability a cornerstone of his administration.

The Guardian reports that landlords argued that the board’s decision was the result of an improper process influenced by the mayor, claiming that members appointed by Mamdani effectively predetermined the outcome and ignored evidence of rising operating costs, including insurance, taxes and maintenance expenses.

The plaintiffs described the process as a sham and sought to have the board’s decision overturned.

Lantry rejected the challenge, ruling that the landlords had failed to demonstrate that the board’s decision was unreasonable, arbitrary or capricious. He emphasized that the court’s role was not to determine whether the rent freeze was economically wise or whether it could negatively affect the real estate market, but whether the board had a rational basis for its decision.

The judge also rejected the argument that Mamdani’s appointments to the board demonstrated improper interference, noting that the mayor was legally entitled to appoint members who shared his political views.

Mamdani welcomed the ruling, calling it a victory for tenants and for the principle that working New Yorkers should be able to afford to live in the city.

"Housing is not a luxury. It is a basic necessity," the mayor said in a statement, adding that the ruling would allow more than two million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments to breathe easier.

The ruling, however, included a sharp rebuke of Mamdani’s campaign pledge to freeze rents. Lantry criticized the mayor’s promise as "reckless and irresponsible," noting that the authority to regulate rents rests with the Rent Guidelines Board rather than the mayor himself.

The judge argued that mayors cannot unilaterally freeze, increase or otherwise adjust rents in rent-stabilized apartments, although he concluded that Mamdani’s campaign statements did not establish that the board had acted improperly.

The lawsuit was brought by landlords represented by Randy Mastro, a former deputy mayor under Eric Adams. They argued that the rent freeze would place additional financial pressure on property owners already facing rising costs, potentially undermining their ability to maintain and operate rent-stabilized buildings.

Mastro said he was disappointed with the ruling and that the plaintiffs were reviewing the decision while considering their next steps, leaving open the possibility of an appeal.

The rent freeze was approved by the Rent Guidelines Board in June and applies to renewals of one- and two-year leases for rent-stabilized apartments beginning between October 1, 2026, and September 30, 2027. The decision marked the first time the board approved a freeze covering both lease durations simultaneously.