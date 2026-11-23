'IS HE AN ALIEN?': Zohran Mamdani Video Sparks Eerie Reptile Theories In Bizarre Internet

A routine press conference held by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday about plans to close the Rikers Island jail complex sparked an unusual social media frenzy, not because of the mayor's remarks, but because of the bizarre eye movements of a politician standing behind him.

At the center of the controversy is Jordan J.J. Wright, a Democratic New York State assemblyman who attended the press conference.

As Mamdani addressed reporters, Wright, standing directly behind him, suddenly smiled and rolled his eyes upward in an unusual circular motion. The brief moment was caught on camera, and footage quickly spread across social media.

The peculiar movement prompted more than curiosity. As the video gained traction, some social media users began speculating, either seriously or jokingly, that Wright was actually a "lizard person" disguised as a human.

The baseless conspiracy theory that reptilian beings secretly live among humans and occupy positions of political power has circulated online for years. Wright's unusual appearance in the footage gave the theory an unexpected new focus.

Within hours, a few seconds of strange eye movements had become a viral sensation, generating countless jokes and leaving the New York lawmaker facing an unlikely question: Was he really human?

The controversy eventually caught the attention of the New York Post, which contacted Wright for comment on the footage and the bizarre speculation surrounding it.

Wright appeared unfazed by the attention, responding, "Obviously I'm human... I can't speak for reptiles or aliens."