Joint List chairman Prof. Yousef Jabareen accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir of incitement against Arab members of Knesset.

In an interview with the Panet website, Jabareen criticized the attorney general's approach to remarks directed at representatives of Arab parties, particularly the use of the words "terror supporters" to describe MKs. He said, "The attorney general's approach indicates that incitement against us is considered part of freedom of expression. I accuse Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir of incitement against us. We are also preparing to raise the issue with the European Union".

Alongside his criticism of remarks by coalition figures, the Joint List chairman also addressed his party's position on the war in the Gaza Strip. He asked, "Is there any question that we are, in fact, against bombing Gaza? Is that a question?" He added, "We are an Arab party. Would we support bombing the men and women of our own people?"

He said, "The position of Eisenkot and the change bloc is to support the Board of Peace initiative, which aims to end the war. Gaza is part of the Palestinian state, together with the West Bank".

Likud responded sharply to Jabareen's remarks, saying, "These are the people on whom the left-wing bloc wants to base the security of the State of Israel and the fate of the Jewish state". The party warned, "Our hands will be tied by those who want to bring about our destruction".

Otzma Yehudit chairman Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir added, "The remarks by the Joint List chairman are not surprising. He is expressing his own truth and that of segments of the Arab public who reject the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish state and aspire to turn it into an Islamic caliphate or, in what they consider the best-case scenario, a state of all its citizens.

The problem lies with his natural partners on the left. They hear these remarks but refuse to believe that there are those who genuinely wish to bring about the end of the Jewish state, including through democratic tools and political agreements. All this in the name of a thirst for power, while abandoning the future of the State of Israel and undermining the eternity of Israel", Ben-Gvir said.