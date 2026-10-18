Yehuda Avidan, Director General of the Ministry of Religious Services and Acting Director General of the Chief Rabbinate, has sent a letter to the Attorney General and the head of the Israel Police Investigations Division demanding that an investigation be opened against Haaretz journalist Yael Friedson on suspicion of incitement to violence.

In response to a social media post asking, "Which public building would you burn down?" Friedson replied, "The Chief Rabbinate's offices."

According to Avidan, the response constitutes incitement to violence and a direct threat against the Chief Rabbinate, its employees, and visitors to its offices. He called for an urgent investigation and increased security at the Chief Rabbinate's offices.

"Her outrageous response identifies the Chief Rabbinate's offices as a recommended and legitimate target for riots and arson. Furthermore, her response constitutes incitement to violence and a direct and explicit threat against the institution of the Chief Rabbinate, its employees, and visitors.

"Therefore, I request that an urgent investigation be opened and that the matter be examined without delay, including an assessment of possible offenses involving incitement and threats.

"In addition, I request that security measures around the offices of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel be strengthened," Avidan wrote.