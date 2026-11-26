Drivers caught entering intersections without enough room to clear them are automatically fined NIS 500, as Israel Police expands enforcement against a practice that causes major traffic disruptions in Tel Aviv.

Since May 2026, police have been enforcing the regulations at four major intersections in the city, issuing approximately 650 fines to motorists. Violations are detected by enforcement cameras, with the NIS 500 fine automatically sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The enforcement campaign currently covers four locations: Yigal Alon Street and Derech Hashalom; Givat Hatachmoshet Street and Yigal Alon Street; Derech Hashalom and Menachem Begin Road; and the intersection of Haharash and La Guardia streets, connecting to Hamasger Street.

Intersection blocking occurs when drivers enter an intersection despite not having enough space to continue through it, leaving their vehicles stuck and obstructing traffic in other directions. The practice can cause traffic jams that spill over into neighboring roads, create safety hazards for pedestrians and two-wheeled vehicles, and delay emergency vehicles.

The phenomenon also disrupts public transportation operating in dedicated right-hand lanes and contributes to air pollution as vehicles remain stuck in traffic for longer periods.

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality has been examining the problem for several years. A pilot study conducted in 2024 at two major intersections - Namir-Pinkas and La Guardia-Hamasger-Harakevet - found approximately 600 incidents of intersection blocking per day at each location.

Based on its findings, the municipality estimates that approximately three million such violations take place across Tel Aviv annually.

Tel Aviv-Yafo and Jerusalem have also sought to expand municipal authorities' ability to enforce traffic regulations. Approximately a year ago, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion appealed to Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, asking the government to authorize a pilot program allowing municipal inspectors to enforce regulations against intersection blocking.

The mayors argued that entering an intersection without sufficient space to cross it is already prohibited under Regulation 65 of Israel's Traffic Regulations, but enforcement authority currently rests exclusively with Israel Police.

The proposed pilot would allow municipal authorities to participate in enforcement, with the goal of reducing violations, improving road safety and easing congestion in urban areas. The government has yet to respond to the request.