הרב אנגלמן שר בטקס מגן שר הביטחון צילום: נתנאל הגר, עוזר ראש העיר

Rabbi Yishai Engelman, a teacher at the Maaleh Adumim Yeshiva who was wounded while fighting in Gaza, took the stage to sing at a ceremony honoring reservists this week, in a particularly moving moment for those attending.

Rabbi Engelman's singing gave special meaning to the ceremony, expressing the connection between sacrifice on the front lines and support and appreciation on the home front.

Several months ago, Maaleh Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach learned in an emotional phone call with Chief Reserve Officer Brig. Gen. Benny Ben Ari that the municipality had been selected, alongside just two other local authorities, to receive the 2026 Defense Minister's Shield. The award recognized its extensive and sustained efforts on behalf of reservists and their families.

The Defense Minister's Shield is an award presented to local authorities, organizations and other bodies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the reserve forces. It recognizes meaningful support for reservists and their families, including assistance that goes beyond routine obligations.

Speaking with the mayor, Brig. Gen. Ben Ari said, "Those who serve see this and appreciate it. It is no coincidence that they took the time to come forward and tell us that you deserve this award. You set an example of how to act and go well above and beyond for those who serve. Hats off to you, and a huge thank you."

Yifrach, who was moved by the news, replied, "You have really moved me. Maaleh Adumim embraces and loves all IDF soldiers and combat troops, and certainly the reserve forces. We are among Israel's leading cities in the proportion of reservists relative to the population, and receiving this award is heartwarming. But even without the award, we will always support IDF soldiers and our reservists."