Tragedy in Ma'ale Adumim: A two-year-old toddler succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening after falling from a height while playing in the city and suffering a severe head injury.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams provided initial medical treatment and evacuated him to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem. Due to the severity of his condition, he was subsequently transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where doctors were forced to pronounce him dead.

MDA paramedic Abdullah Muheisen and EMT Eli Stern, who treated the toddler, said his condition was already serious and unstable when they arrived at the scene.

"When we arrived, a toddler suffering from a severe head injury was brought to us after apparently falling from a height," they recalled.

The medical team immediately began treating the child.

"We provided initial medical treatment, which included sedation, ventilation, and the administration of medication. We evacuated him to the hospital in an MDA intensive care ambulance in serious and unstable condition, sedated and on a ventilator."