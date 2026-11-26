Police opened an investigation into the death of a two-year-old in Maaleh Adumim on Wednesday, and increasingly suspect that the child died following a hit-and-run rather than a fall.

Investigators from the Maaleh Adumim police station and traffic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District located and seized the vehicle under suspicion. Its driver, a resident of the city around 50 years old, was detained for questioning.

"Following his initial questioning and after weighing all professional considerations, the driver was released home. This morning, forensic investigators will conduct a thorough examination of his vehicle to identify any findings and evidence," police said.

On Wednesday evening, a two-year-old toddler succumbed to his injuries after allegedly falling from a height while playing in Maaleh Adumim and suffering a severe head injury.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams provided initial medical treatment and evacuated him to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem. Due to the severity of his condition, he was subsequently transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where doctors were forced to pronounce him dead.

MDA paramedic Abdullah Muheisen and EMT Eli Stern, who treated the toddler, said his condition was already serious and unstable when they arrived at the scene.

"When we arrived, a toddler suffering from a severe head injury was brought to us after apparently falling from a height," they recalled.

The medical team immediately began treating the child.

"We provided initial medical treatment, which included sedation, ventilation, and the administration of medication. We evacuated him to the hospital in an MDA intensive care ambulance in serious and unstable condition, sedated and on a ventilator."