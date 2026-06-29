At the conclusion of a meeting between Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi on Monday, the former announced that the Defense Ministry's Settlement Authority, led by him, has concluded staff work to establish three communities in the northern sector of the Gaza Strip, and that it is possible to begin executing the plan immediately upon receiving political approval from the Prime Minister.

"The Settlement Authority in the Defense Ministry, led by me, has completed the staff work, and we are ready to establish three communities immediately, the moment we get the green light from the Prime Minister. I call on the Prime Minister: grant the approval, let's finish the mission and restore true security for the residents of the south," Smotrich said.

He added that "the IDF is currently holding nearly 70% of the territory in the Gaza Strip. We have to complete the conquest of the remaining territory, defeat Hamas, and establish a strip of Jewish communities that will serve as a security belt for Sderot and the Gaza envelope communities. Wherever there is no settlement, there is no security. We are not returning to the pre-October 7th reality."

Mayor Davidi added, "Finance Minister, thank you for all you do for the Gaza envelope. I was also one of those who called you and said, 'Bezalel, fight,' so that we wouldn't stop fighting until we remove the threat from Sderot and the envelope. That is the minimum needed for the residents of the area to live securely."