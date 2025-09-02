Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi on Monday evening called for decisive action against Hamas and the annexation of territory in the Gaza Strip.

"I’m waiting for Netanyahu to take the necessary steps - two kilometers inside the Strip should be under Israeli control," he said.

"This area should have been Israeli long ago, with the military present, developing solar fields or even a demilitarized zone. Then, we wouldn’t need a wall at the train station or additional fortifications," Davidi added.

Despite security challenges, Davidi emphasized Sderot's continued growth: "Today, I inaugurated a new high school for the arts in the city, and over 700 families are set to move here in the coming months. We are growing, Sderot is thriving, and we are ensuring a high quality of life for everyone."

He further stated, "I firmly believe in security at home, which is why we must speak clearly about achieving a decisive victory - eliminating Hamas and bringing all the hostages back to Israel. My children are serving in the IDF, alongside tens of thousands of soldiers. For what? To achieve victory."