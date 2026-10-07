It has been cleared for publication that Prof. Shahar Nevo is the Bar-Ilan University mathematics lecturer accused of planning a large-scale terrorist attack against Arabs in Israel, eastern Jerusalem, and Judea and Samaria.

The indictment against Nevo, a Petah Tikva resident in his 60s, was filed earlier this week by the Central District Prosecutor’s Office, but a gag order was imposed on his identity when the indictment was filed. His name has now been cleared for publication.

According to the indictment, for more than three years Nevo developed a plan that he called “AIT - Am Ya’aseh Transfer" (“The People Will Carry Out Transfer"), through which he allegedly sought to cause the deaths of hundreds of Arab civilians and drive Arabs from Israel, eastern Jerusalem, and Judea and Samaria to Jordan, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.

Prosecutors have charged him with preparing to commit an act of terrorism under the Counter-Terrorism Law, extortion by threats, and obstruction of justice, and have requested that he remain in custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

According to the indictment, the plan began taking shape in February 2023 and intensified following the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War. Prosecutors allege that Nevo conducted reconnaissance trips, wrote detailed documents, and spent approximately a year and a half attempting to recruit people to participate in the plan, without success.

The plan allegedly included recruiting 72 Jewish attackers who would be divided into 12 cells of six people each, armed with weapons, and would operate simultaneously in mixed Jewish-Arab cities and Arab communities. He is also alleged to have sought to recruit individuals from within the IDF to assist with the plan.

Another section of the indictment concerns Nevo’s attempt to contact Zehut Party chairman Moshe Feiglin and recruit him to the plan. According to prosecutors, after Feiglin did not respond to his approaches, Nevo resorted to threats and attempted to pressure him into helping advance the plan.

Following the filing of the indictment, the Zehut Party and Feiglin said that immediately upon receiving the letters, they contacted the police and filed a complaint.

Bar-Ilan University said following the filing of the indictment that it “condemns and is shocked by the acts attributed to the lecturer," and announced that he would be suspended immediately pending the conclusion of the proceedings.