Russian security authorities have thwarted an alleged terrorist plot targeting Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in the southern city of Kislovodsk, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested a 22-year-old man on November 19, alleging that he was acting on behalf of an international terrorist organization. Authorities did not identify the group.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, the suspect allegedly confessed during questioning and disclosed plans to subsequently travel to Syria to join the organization. Criminal proceedings have been launched on suspicion of attempted terrorism.

The synagogue's rabbi, Rabbi Akiva Khudainatov, said security would be reinforced but that communal activities were continuing normally.

Russia's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Berel Lazar, expressed appreciation to the authorities following the announcement.

“We are grateful to the FSB, which prevented a terrorist attack," he said.

Rabbi Lazar also urged unity in the fight against extremism.