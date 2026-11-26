Thirty-one years have passed since the death of Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Neria, of blessed memory, and his light continues to grow.

In this week's Torah portion, Vayishlach, we encounter the verse, "For you have striven with G-d and with men and have prevailed."

The authority that the people of Israel assumed is not merely power in the conventional sense, but strength drawn from the word of G-d as expressed through the Jewish people. G-d's word is revealed through the holy Torah, through its study, in-depth examination and observance of its commandments.

As the years pass, the great vision of Rabbi Neria becomes increasingly clear. He was the rabbi of us all, the rabbi of our teachers and, by extension, our own. He was the rabbi of a great vision and of the courage to say, "Let us spread the great light, the light of Torah… We will establish yeshivas everywhere."

I vividly remember an incident from my early days at Yeshivat Hakotel. On 28 Iyar 5738 (1978), I joined the dancing procession from Mercaz Harav Yeshiva to the Western Wall. Our teacher, Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda, of blessed memory, rode at the head of the procession in a small white car, followed by several hundred yeshiva students walking and dancing toward the Wall for prayers at sunrise. "For kingship is the Lord's, and He rules over the nations" was one of the songs we sang along the way. The atmosphere was uplifting beyond words.

After prayers, still gripped by those sacred feelings, I approached my teacher, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, head of the Beit Yehuda Yeshiva in Kfar Maimon, with a demand: Why not establish a yeshiva in Dimona? Surely all the people of Israel should be connected to the spiritual greatness expressed here. Rabbi Ariel did not answer. He simply took me by the arm and led me to his teacher, Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Neria, who was standing near the Wall, calmly putting away his tefillin.

I was a first-year yeshiva student at the time. Rabbi Ariel turned to Rabbi Neria and said, "Our student would like to establish a yeshiva in Dimona." Rabbi Neria looked at me appraisingly. I immediately tried to explain: I was only in my first year. I meant that someone else, someone more accomplished than I, perhaps the rabbi, should establish a yeshiva. Rabbi Ariel hushed me, and Rabbi Neria turned to me warmly and affectionately and asked, "Are you crazy?" I remained silent, embarrassed. The rabbi asked again, "Are you crazy?" I summoned my courage and answered, "No." The rabbi immediately told me, "In that case, you cannot establish a yeshiva in Dimona."

He then told me at length how he had given half a lira from his salary, which was one lira, to Rabbi Yoske Ba-Gad and sent him to establish a yeshiva in Nehalim. We then parted with warm wishes.

More than a decade passed, and the Holy One, blessed be He, granted me the privilege of returning to Dimona as a neighborhood rabbi. Crazy as I was, the first thing I wanted to do was, naturally, establish a yeshiva. But what did that "craziness" mean? Rabbi Neria's vision, on which we were raised in Bnei Akiva, was Torah for the masses: "Raise up many students." At its heart lay the simple understanding that every place needs a vibrant Torah-centered core, a study hall and Torah scholars who will live there and influence their surroundings.

In those years, there was a sense of spiritual desolation in Dimona. In physical terms, by contrast, Dimona had been built with extraordinary pioneering spirit, dedication, sweat and lofty ideals. It truly was a "flower in the desert." Spiritually, however, the reality was different. The older generation gathered in synagogues that were not always able to make room for the younger generation. Education was almost entirely secular, and few attended religious schools, which were sometimes even the subject of ridicule.

I knew that an advanced yeshiva could change that reality. Such a yeshiva nurtures G-d-fearing young men who develop through their studies and later build their homes on that foundation. They are joined by married Torah scholars and idealistic young families; Torah-centered schools for boys and girls develop; community rabbis become involved in synagogues and neighborhoods; and gradually an entire framework of Torah life takes shape within the city. But for all the "craziness," a simple question remained: How could we bring students to Dimona?

We understood that we had to travel to recruit students. Rabbi Tzvi Kostiner and I made the long journey from Dimona to Kfar Haroeh. When we arrived, Rabbi Tzvi pointed out Rabbi Neria's home. It was midday, but I retraced my steps and told him, "Rabbi Tzvi, let's go in, say hello and receive the rabbi's blessing."

The rabbi's wife opened the door. I said that we were from Dimona and had come to receive the rabbi's blessing. She welcomed us warmly, served us drinks and called the rabbi. He came and greeted us with his characteristic warmth and affection. "What brings you to Kfar Haroeh?" he asked. I told him, "I came to say that I am crazy." The rabbi gave a broad smile. Once again, we returned to that story about establishing the yeshiva in Nehalim. We received his blessing for our endeavor, and with its strength, the yeshiva in Dimona was founded, followed by the Tzvia-Neria girls' religious high school, named after him, and later yeshivas and Torah initiatives in Mitzpe Ramon, Naveh, Efrat, Karmei Katif and many other places. Fortunate was he, and blessed was his lot.

This was Rabbi Neria's spirit: Our task is to learn and to teach. In our generation, we have been privileged to witness a great thirst to hear the word of G-d. The prophet's words are being fulfilled among us, "I will send a famine upon the land, not a famine for bread nor a thirst for water, but for hearing the words of the Lord." The ideal of filling the Land of Israel with Torah remains a pressing call.

To all final-year high school students, wherever they may be, I say: Rise and fill the Land of Israel with Torah. Rise and fill the people of Israel with Torah. Go to distant places as well. Go to grow in Torah, to gain merit and help others gain merit, to learn and to teach. Sometimes the very presence of yeshiva students, married Torah scholars and Torah-centered families in a particular place gradually transforms it.

This is precisely what Rabbi Neria believed when he wrote, "We will establish yeshivas everywhere," and it is what we were privileged to see with our own eyes in Dimona. Thirty-one years after the passing of Rabbi Neria, of blessed memory, we can tangibly see the words of our Sages, "Just as his descendants are alive, so too is he alive." He is no longer physically with us, but the great vision he passed on continues to inspire action and nurture ever more Torah study halls, students and families throughout the country. We carry on, drawing strength from him. May his merit protect us, amen.