חשוד בביזה מדירה שנפגעה מירי דוברות המשטרה

While the residents of Dimona are still trying to recover from the Iranian missile strikes on the city, there were those who exploited the devastation for vile criminal purposes.

Officers from the Dimona Police Station of the Rotem Precinct caught a suspected looter red-handed on Wednesday as he attempted to loot homes that were damaged by the strikes.

The police received an initial report in the morning of a suspicious individual walking around buildings that were damaged, entering apartments, and carrying a lot of possessions in his hands, which he loaded into his vehicle.

The officers arrived at the scene within minutes and located the parked vehicle, which already had a pile of items, including electronics such as microwaves and ovens, as well as expensive tools worth an estimated tens of thousands of shekels.

While the officers waited next to the car, the suspect, a resident of the Bedouin community of Lakiya in his 30s, arrived carrying more items that were allegedly looted from the homes. He was immediately arrested and taken with the vehicle and the allegedly stolen property to the police station for further investigation.

Dimona Police Station Chief, Chief Superintendent Moshe Shitrit, commented on the incident: "This was a quick and focused arrest of a suspect who exploited a delicate situation to loot. Officers from the station immediately acted with determination. Such incidents will not pass by unnoticed. We will continue to work with determination against anyone who tries to harm the security or property of those whose houses were damaged."