Military Police officers arrived last night (Monday) at the home of a Yeshva student from the Gur Hasidic community in Dimona intending to arrest him, but he refused to open the door.

Following a gathering of other students who protested, the officers left without carrying out the arrest.

The incident is part of a string of attempts to arrest yeshiva students across the country in recent days.

Last weekend, 17 yeshiva students were held in the military prison for refusing to enlist.

The Military Police, for its part, continues operations to locate draft dodgers in accordance with the law, using various equpment to find and arrest those who did not respond to conscription orders.