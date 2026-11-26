Strauss Group is launching a broad efficiency drive that is expected to result in hundreds of employees losing their jobs, according to estimates.

The plan, announced by the company Wednesday, will begin in early 2027 and is expected to generate annual savings of about NIS 100 million.

The move is part of Strauss's growth strategy for 2030 and will include changes to its organizational structure, streamlining work processes and shortening decision-making procedures. The company also plans to allocate resources to investments in production infrastructure, technology, automation and the expansion of its international operations. Strauss stressed that the changes would be implemented gradually and with sensitivity toward employees.

The announcement of the efficiency plan comes alongside a significant improvement in the group's profits. Its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 show that revenue totaled about NIS 3 billion, a decline of 4.8% excluding currency effects. Factors behind the decline included coffee prices, the strengthening of the shekel and the discontinuation of distribution activities in Israel.

Despite the decline in revenue, net profit attributable to shareholders jumped by 42.1% to NIS 212 million. Operating profit rose by 8% to about NIS 340 million, while free cash flow increased from NIS 245 million to NIS 297 million.

Strauss's operations in Israel recorded a 21.2% increase in operating profit, while Strauss Water's sales grew by 5.7%. By contrast, operating profit from its international coffee business fell by 6.2%, mainly due to exchange-rate effects.

Alongside the efficiency plan, Strauss also announced a share buyback of up to NIS 50 million as part of an overall buyback framework of up to NIS 200 million.