Strauss Ice Cream, owned by the Magnum company, notified retailers today (Wednesday) of a price list update for some of its products effective December 1.

Popular ice cream brands like Krembo, Magnum, Cornetto, and Kremissimo will increase by up to 9%. Most of its ice cream products will rise by an average of 4.8%. Eskimo, Solero and Twister will not increase.

The company said, "the price increase stems from a significant and ongoing rise in production and logistics costs."

The price increase follows the Anglo‑Dutch conglomerate Unilever's decision to separate Strauss Ice Cream Israel from Unilever Israel.

As part of the separation of ownership of the ice cream business, Doron Zilberstein was appointed CEO of Strauss Ice Cream, which moved to the new global ice cream company The Magnum Ice Cream Company, in which Unilever will hold a stake but will not be the controlling owner.