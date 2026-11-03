Israel has provided the United States with intelligence indicating that Iran intends to use chemical weapons against its enemies, according to a report by The New York Times.

The intelligence, portions of which were also shared with officials in Gulf states, has sparked disagreements among American officials over both the credibility of the threat and the motivations behind Israel's warning.

According to the report, some U.S. officials who reviewed the intelligence expressed skepticism, suggesting that the warning could be part of a broader Israeli effort to pressure President Donald Trump into resuming large-scale military operations against Iran.

However, other American officials believe the warning warrants serious consideration, particularly in light of recent intelligence assessments indicating Tehran's willingness to launch attacks against American targets.

The disagreement extends beyond Washington. Israel also shared some of the intelligence with officials from Gulf countries, where the warning was met with similar skepticism.

Some officials in the region reportedly questioned whether Israel was attempting to increase diplomatic and political pressure on the United States to renew military action against Iran.

The report highlights the divisions among American and regional officials over how to interpret Israel's intelligence, as concerns persist about Iran's intentions and the possibility of renewed military confrontation.

While the Israeli intelligence reportedly points to a potential chemical weapons threat, the information has not been independently verified, and the extent of any Iranian preparations remains unclear.