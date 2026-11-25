A 47-year-old woman with no known underlying medical conditions died overnight Wednesday at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba from severe complications of influenza A.

The woman was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday in critical condition after experiencing flu symptoms in the days before her admission.

Upon arrival, she was found to be suffering from multiple organ failure, low blood pressure, kidney failure and significantly impaired heart function.

Due to her severe condition, she was urgently transferred to the general intensive care unit, where she was sedated, placed on a ventilator and connected to an ECMO machine, which supports heart and lung function. Despite the medical teams' efforts to save her life, she was pronounced dead overnight.

On Tuesday, the hospital said that the woman had received a flu vaccine about a week before falling ill. However, it stressed, "It is important to emphasize that it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies in the body to develop optimal protection against the disease."

About two weeks ago, a 47-year-old man died at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva from flu complications. The man, who had underlying medical conditions and had not been vaccinated, returned from abroad with symptoms that began as a cold and progressed to severe shortness of breath.

He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for about a week and was later connected to an ECMO machine as his lung function deteriorated, but ultimately died.