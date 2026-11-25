Danny Danon urges UN to combat antisemitism

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, led the second meeting of the Task Force to Combat Antisemitism at the United Nations on Tuesday morning, with representatives from dozens of countries, including the United States, Russia, Great Britain, France, Canada, Japan and India attending. The United Arab Emirates also joined the meeting for the first time.

During the meeting, participants formulated concrete measures to combat antisemitism within the UN. These include calls to address antisemitic resolutions and reports within the UN and to require all UN personnel to complete mandatory antisemitism prevention training.

Since 2021, only 193 out of nearly 42,000 UN employees have completed such training. The Task Force will compile these suggestions into a clear roadmap for action and will present it to the incoming UN Secretary-General.

In his remarks, Ambassador Danon also referred to his recent delegation to Poland and Israel. Ambassador Danon led dozens of ambassadors through the Krakow Ghetto and Auschwitz, gaining a deeper understanding of the roots of antisemitism in Europe.

"The participation of the United Arab Emirates in today’s meeting, alongside dozens of other countries, strengthens our collective fight against antisemitism here at the United Nations," Danon said. "We call on more countries to join us. The arrival of new leadership at the UN presents an opportunity for meaningful change within the institution. The time for statements is over. It is time for action."