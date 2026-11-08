Ambassador Danon to Turkish UN Secretary-General Candidate: Do you finally have the courag

During a hearing for a candidate for UN Secretary-General, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, confronted the Turkish candidate over his past opposition to condemning Hamas and demanded an unequivocal answer regarding the terrorist organization.

Ambassador Danon caught Turkish candidate Feridun Sinirlioğlu off guard during the official hearing at the UN General Assembly, reminding representatives of member states of his previous efforts to block a condemnation of Hamas.

Addressing the candidate directly, Danon said, “When you served as Turkey’s Permanent Representative, you urged this Assembly to reject an amendment condemning Hamas and demanding that it cease its violent activities. On October 7, Hamas carried out the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Now, as you seek to become the next UN Secretary-General, do you finally have the courage to unequivocally condemn Hamas?"

In response, the Turkish candidate stated, “I served in Israel for five years, and I know the country very well. In 2018, I represented Turkey’s position. I condemn terrorism in all its forms. As for Hamas, as with any other organization, if it is found to have violated international law, it must be held accountable for its actions."

The candidate added that the United Nations has numerous mechanisms at its disposal to address violations of international law and that he would act in accordance with international law.

The confrontation comes amid the race to become the next UN Secretary-General, following the Turkish candidate’s participation in the Security Council’s first round of secret straw polling.