UN Ambassadors tour Gaza tunnel

A delegation of UN ambassadors visited Israel’s southern border on Sunday morning, touring Kibbutz Kfar Aza and a Hamas terror tunnel to see the aftermath of the October 7 massacre and learn about the continuing security threats.

At Kfar Aza, the ambassadors saw the destruction left by Hamas’s attack. They then visited the tunnel and received a briefing on the terrorist organization’s infrastructure and military buildup.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, led the delegation. IDF Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor accompanied the ambassadors throughout the tour, briefing them on conditions on the ground and the security challenges facing Israel.

The visit emphasized the need to prevent Hamas from rearming and regaining control of Gaza. According to the press release, it also sought to counter what it described as misinformation in the “winter campaign" blaming Israel for Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

The ambassadors were told that reconstruction could not proceed while Hamas remained in control, and that any future arrangement must prevent the organization from restoring its military capabilities and terrorist infrastructure or threatening Israeli civilians.

“Amidst a Hamas campaign blaming Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, we brought distinguished ambassadors to see the truth for themselves," Danon said during the tour.

“Hamas is rearming and rebuilding its terrorist capabilities. As long as Hamas controls Gaza, there can be no reconstruction."