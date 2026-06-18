Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, which will take place tomorrow (Friday), the wife of Israel’s president, Michal Herzog, held a conversation with captivity survivor Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

During the conversation, Dalal revealed the abuse he experienced during his time in captivity in Gaza and the struggles he was forced to endure for more than two years.

Gilboa-Dalal recalled the events of October 7 and said that he had arrived at the Nova Festival together with his friends and his brother. According to him, after the Hamas attack, he was kidnapped into the Gaza Strip, and only many months later did he discover that his brother had survived the attack and returned home.

Later in the conversation, he said that in addition to the harsh conditions of captivity, he also suffered assaults and abuse at the hands of his captors. He described feelings of helplessness and loneliness, noting that for a long time he did not tell anyone what he had gone through because of the intense fear of his captors.

“I thought a lot about resisting, but I couldn’t do anything. I was too weak," he courageously shared. The terrorist threatened him afterward: “He took out a gun, pressed it against my head, and said: ‘If you tell anyone about this, I’ll kill you.’"

“I was too scared to talk about it with anyone. Not only had I been sexually assaulted, I also couldn’t tell anyone about it. And I didn’t think it would happen again," he said. Two days later, he suffered sexual abuse again from the same terrorist: “Every second felt like an entire lifetime."

The conversation also took place against the backdrop of a recently published UN report, which stated that some reports of sexual violence experienced by Israeli hostages could not be verified. Gilboa-Dalal criticized the conclusion, saying that in his view it amounted to ignoring the testimonies of those who personally experienced the events.

When asked why he chose to reveal these experiences publicly, he replied that he sees it as a mission. He said he wants to use his voice to strengthen other survivors and victims and make clear to them that they are not alone, and that responsibility always lies with the perpetrator - not the victim.

Michal Herzog thanked Gilboa-Dalal for his willingness to share and said that revealing such painful experiences requires great courage. She said there is great importance in bringing these testimonies and the truth before the world, and expressed appreciation for his decision to tell his story.

“These are extremely difficult and deeply shocking experiences for a young person, especially in a place and situation where you feel completely helpless," Herzog said. “It takes tremendous courage to share, and I believe it is our duty to bring our painful and horrifying truth before the world. I thank you for your willingness and courage to do so."

Gilboa-Dalal also shared that since returning to Israel, he has dedicated time to his family and friends, has been writing, and has been active in Israel and around the world telling the story of his captivity and fighting antisemitism. He said that his sense of mission and the ability to help others give him the strength to continue moving forward.