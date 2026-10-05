"הוא עם סכין, תדרוס אותו" | תיעוד מהפיגוע בבנימין והמרדף אחר המחבל צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Hours after the stabbing attack and vehicle arson at a farm in Binyamin ended without casualties, new footage reveals the dramatic moments of the incident. The footage shows residents of the farm confronting the terrorist with their bare hands as he attempts to flee the scene.

The terrorist arrived earlier Monday at the farm near the community of Michmash in Binyamin and set fire to one of the vehicles. Residents who were eating lunch in the farm’s main tent heard a suspicious noise, went outside, and spotted the terrorist approximately 20 meters away, near the vehicle he had set on fire moments earlier.

The terrorist began running toward them while brandishing a knife. However, when he saw that they were determined, quickly grabbing objects to defend themselves and moving to confront him, he hesitated and stopped. Several seconds later, he began to flee.

At that point, the farm residents began pursuing him in an attempt to neutralize him, but he repeatedly tried to stab them with his knife while attempting to escape.

After a pursuit lasting several hundred meters that included a face-to-face confrontation, one of the residents succeeded in neutralizing him with his vehicle - moments before the terrorist could stab two other residents.

Farm residents said that another terrorist, who approached the area with his face covered, was seen fleeing the scene and has not yet been apprehended.