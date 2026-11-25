More than 20 years after Peace Now petitioned the Supreme Court to demand the demolition of buildings in Harasha, in western Binyamin, a plan for 637 new housing units in the community was approved on Wednesday morning.

The plan joins another approved planning initiative, bringing the total number of housing units being advanced in Harasha to more than 900.

The new plan was approved by the Higher Planning Council after being advanced by the Binyamin Regional Council's engineering department. It represents a significant expansion of the community, which was established 28 years ago and has faced legal battles over its status throughout the years.

In September 2005, Peace Now filed a petition with the Supreme Court against buildings in Harasha, demanding their demolition and seeking to prevent their occupancy.

The legal proceedings continued for years, centering on the status of the land on which the buildings were constructed. The relevant land was subsequently declared state land, and the state announced its intention to legalize the buildings. The petition concerning them was dismissed.

In March 2025, the security cabinet decided to grant Harasha the status of an independent community. In November that year, IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth signed the order formalizing its new status.

Now, about a year after the order was signed, plans for a substantial expansion of the community are moving forward.

Harasha is home to the "Roof of the Land" lookout, which offers views of the coastal plain from Hadera in the north to Ashdod in the south. The Binyamin Regional Council emphasizes the strategic importance of the community, which sits on a ridge in the Binyamin hills overlooking central Israel.

Peace Now criticized the advancement of construction in the community, saying, "The settlements are not an Israeli interest but a messianic ideological project that endangers the state's security, damages its international standing and distances us from a future of peace."

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz responded sharply to the remarks. He said, "I understand Peace Now's frustration that their flagship lawsuit has turned into a huge community, but the claim that settlement endangers the state's security is false and wrong."

He said, "Anyone who stands at the 'Roof of the Land' lookout in Harasha and looks out from Hadera to Ashdod understands precisely the opposite. Settlement on the ridges of western Binyamin is an integral part of central Israel's security belt, and strengthening it is a national and security interest of the State of Israel as a whole."

Ganz added, "Today we are advancing more than 900 housing units in Harasha, and that is the best response to those who tried to prevent the community's development. We will continue to build, develop and strengthen the entire region."

The council head thanked Minister Bezalel Smotrich for advancing the construction initiatives, as well as the community's leadership and the council's engineering department, headed by engineer Ben Somech.

Harasha welcomed the plan's approval and referred to the prolonged struggle over its future. A statement from the community said, "Twenty-eight years ago, we ascended the mountain overlooking salvation out of a sense of divine mission. We made it our guiding principle to fulfill the divine commandment to settle the Land, as part of the process of redemption. We established Harasha, step by step, stone by stone."

The community also thanked Minister Smotrich and council head Ganz for their partnership over the years, adding, "We rejoice and pray that we may continue to see the fulfillment of the prophet's promise: 'They shall build the desolate cities and inhabit them'."