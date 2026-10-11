A dangerous incident occurred Sunday morning on the Ayalon Highway, when an unidentified individual threw rocks from a bridge at northbound vehicles near the HaHalacha Interchange.

Several cars were hit, including a Tesla and a taxi traveling alongside it. The suspect fled the scene, and police opened an investigation.

The incident occurred as the vehicles were traveling at approximately 90 km/h. A dashcam belonging to one of the drivers captured the rocks being thrown and the suspect fleeing toward Ramat Gan.

Edward Reis, who was driving the damaged Tesla, recounted the moments he found himself caught in the barrage of rocks in an interview with ynet.

“When I got under the bridge, I suddenly saw rocks flying - actual boulders - toward my lane and the lane next to me. We were traveling at 80 to 90 km/h, and I didn’t have time to react. I heard the rocks hitting my car. Luckily, I got off relatively lightly."

He added: “My car sustained some paint damage and there were several impacts on the windshield, but it didn’t break. The taxi next to me probably took most of the rocks."

Reis said that a few minutes later, after parking his car, he reviewed the footage and saw that someone had simply stood on the bridge and emptied a bag or bucket of rocks onto the traffic below. “As soon as he finished, you can see him start running toward Ramat Gan," he said.

Reis filed a police complaint and provided investigators with details of the incident. He said he intends to extract higher-quality footage from his dashcam in the hope that it will help the investigation and enable police to locate the damaged taxi.

Following the incident, Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz addressed the danger posed by throwing rocks at moving vehicles. He also criticized what he described as a disparity in media coverage of such incidents in Tel Aviv compared with Judea and Samaria.

“I strongly condemn this morning’s rock-throwing incident on the Ayalon Highway and call on the police to use every available means to apprehend the handful of criminals responsible and bring them to justice. I expect the mayor of Tel Aviv to strongly condemn this serious incident," Ganz said.

He later took a jab at the media, saying: “I thank the media outlets that recognized this morning that throwing rocks at moving cars is a deadly danger. I am confident that from now on, they will report in the same way when rocks are thrown at residents of Binyamin, Judea and Samaria. After all, a rock doesn’t become dangerous only when it reaches Tel Aviv."