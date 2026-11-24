Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu recently published a thriller titled “Mojtaba II", focusing on the Mossad's operations in Iran, without submitting the book to the Ministerial Committee for Publication Permits, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the book is already being sold in bookstores, yet the Mossad was unaware that a serving Israeli government minister had written and published a book dealing with the intelligence agency's activities in Iran.

Sources familiar with the matter told Kan 11 News that the book had not been submitted to the ministerial committee and therefore had not received the authorization required under the regulations governing public officials.

The report also noted that political and defense officials were surprised when asked to comment on the book's publication, with some even seeking confirmation that its author was indeed the Heritage Minister himself.

On the back cover of the book, Eliyahu refers to a series of security decisions made by the government in which he serves, including operations in the Gaza Strip, the pager operation against Hezbollah, the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, and the strike on Iran.

The book's description states that Eliyahu was part of the government that made these momentous decisions, along with "many other decisions that cannot yet be disclosed."

Referring to the decision to strike Iran and its nuclear facilities, Eliyahu describes intelligence assessments presented to the government regarding the possibility of hundreds or thousands of Israeli fatalities.

"It is not easy to make such decisions, but the government understood that the people of Israel faced an existential threat," the back cover reads.

The report highlighted the discrepancy between the way the book is marketed and the minister's response to its publication. While the cover states that the plot "draws on this reality and takes it into the realm of thrillers and imagination," Eliyahu's office insisted that the work is entirely fictional.

The report further noted that serving ministers are not prohibited from writing books, but public officials are required under existing regulations to obtain authorization before publishing them. In this case, reportedly, no request was submitted to the committee.

Eliyahu's office responded, "'Mojtaba II' is a fictional thriller, a product of the author's imagination. The book does not depict actual events and is not based on information obtained by the minister in the course of his duties."

The office added, "Our message to all those seeking to silence others: Not every work of fiction needs to be turned into a diplomatic crisis."