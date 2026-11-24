השר אליהו לח"כים הערבים: צריך לחנך אתכם

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu delivered a sharp speech in the Knesset plenum, leveling serious accusations at Arab lawmakers concerning violence, crime and the way children are raised in Arab society.

The minister addressed Joint List MK Haitham Zahalka directly, claiming that conduct in Arab society stems from flawed educational practices and warning that a failure to change could lead to the deaths of more children.

Minister Eliyahu said, "Steve Jobs was the adopted son of a father of Syrian origin, but instead of growing up to be a barbarian, he founded Apple," adding that a person's behavior is determined not by genetic background but by their upbringing. "It is a matter of race, or genetics, it is a matter of education. You need to be educated."

He said, "Everywhere in the world, you need to be educated. You brought down the Twin Towers, you are destroying Europe, you cause trouble wherever you go. If you do not change, your children will die, not because of us, but because of you."

He continued his harsh remarks, saying, "You are the ones who murder in the name of 'family honor', you are the ones who stockpile illegal weapons, you are the ones who drive like barbarians. Educate yourselves, do not shift responsibility onto anyone else. Take responsibility for your lives."