Former minister Rabbi Yitzhak Levy died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 79. His previous roles included chairman of the National Religious Party.

Religious Zionist Party chairman Minister Bezalel Smotrich paid tribute, "I received with sorrow the news of the passing of former minister Rabbi Yitzhak Levy. Rabbi Levy was one of the leading figures of religious Zionism in the previous generation. A man of Torah, vision and action, he dedicated his life to the people of Israel, the Land of Israel and the Torah of Israel, and left his mark on the character of the State of Israel. My condolences to his wife Hanna, may she live a long life, and to the entire family."

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu wrote, "My grandfather, the late Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, and the late Rabbi Yitzhak Levy were very close, and this passing is painful for hundreds of thousands of people who followed his guidance. Rabbi Levy was a man of truth who stood his ground and was prepared to pay a heavy personal price to defend his beliefs and values. Rabbi Levy heeded my grandfather and teacher, Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, and resigned from the government over the terrible plan to expel the residents of Gush Katif. Rabbi Levy's spirit is sorely missing from today's public discourse. What a loss we have suffered."

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer paid tribute, "I received with great sorrow the news of the passing of former National Religious Party chairman and minister Rabbi Yitzhak Levy. Rabbi Levy was born in Casablanca, Morocco, and immigrated to Israel with his family at the age of 10. He was a Torah scholar, rabbi, educator and IDF officer. His life story, from a child immigrant to the highest ranks of national leadership, is a story of success, integration, a sense of mission and contribution to the country. Rabbi Levy served as chairman of the National Religious Party, as a Knesset member and as a minister in Israeli governments, holding the education, transportation, religious affairs, construction and housing, and tourism portfolios. I share in his family's grief and offer my condolences to his admirers and students."

Rabbi Levy was born in Casablanca, Morocco, and immigrated to Israel at the age of 10. As a young man, he studied at Netiv Meir Yeshiva High School and later at Yeshivat Hakotel. After his IDF service, he headed Beit Yehuda Yeshiva High School in Kfar Maimon, served as secretary-general of the religious movement, was a member of the Bnei Akiva movement's national leadership and world secretariat, headed the implementation department at the Israel Democracy Institute and chaired the executive board of Hemdat Academic College.

In 1983, he left the National Religious Party with the group that established the Matzad party, returning to the party in 1986, when he was appointed its secretary-general. He was first elected to the Knesset in 1988 and was appointed energy minister and transportation minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's government in 1996.

Following the death of Zevulun Hammer, Levy was chosen to succeed him as National Religious Party chairman and as education and religious affairs minister. In 1999, he was appointed construction and housing minister in Ehud Barak's government and resigned from the Knesset. He left the government in 2000 following the Camp David summit and later also served as tourism minister.

In 2004, he left the coalition over his opposition to the disengagement plan and later left the National Religious Party with Effi Eitam in protest at its remaining in Ariel Sharon's governing coalition. From then until his retirement from politics in 2008, he was a member of the National Union party.