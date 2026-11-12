The Foreign Ministry summoned Israel's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Aviner Vapni, for a reprimand on Wednesday evening following harsh remarks he made against Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

In an interview with the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Vapni was asked about attitudes toward extremists in Israeli society. In his response, he made clear that there are also individuals in Israel whose views and conduct he rejects.

"There are people among us we would rather not have with us," he said.

The interviewer asked whether his remarks also referred to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Vapni did not hesitate to include both ministers in his criticism.

"Absolutely. They have said things that I find appalling and unacceptable. I feel no need whatsoever to defend them."

Later in the interview, the ambassador was asked about "settler violence" and emphasized that the problem did not involve all residents of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"There are 300,000 people living in the settlements, including several thousand extremists. These are hooligans and Jewish terrorists, and they should all go to prison," he said.

"I think 80% of Israelis agree with that. This violence must stop. I don't want to defend it. What they are doing is despicable."

Vapni took a markedly different position when asked about the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

"If we could have avoided this war, we would have. We did not start it. We had no plans to invade Gaza."

Vapni also addressed the difficulty of explaining Israel's position to the Dutch public, particularly when images emerging from Gaza provoke criticism and anger.

"If you ignore that context and see only Israel as having decided to destroy the Palestinians the day after October 7, 2023, I understand the anger. But it is extremely frustrating, especially because it is so difficult to explain these things."

Vapni was appointed Israel's Ambassador to the Netherlands more than a year ago. During his tenure, he has already been summoned twice for meetings with the Dutch Foreign Minister following disagreements between the two countries.