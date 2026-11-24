Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began evacuating facilities in and around Beirut’s Dahieh suburbs in recent days, moving personnel and equipment to Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Lebanese security sources told the Emirati outlet Erem News.

The sources said Tehran ordered the move after Beirut received warnings from Arab and other foreign governments that Israel could expand its air campaign in Lebanon. Among those relocating are Iranian officers who oversee efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s military. The sources said IRGC commanders and Hezbollah’s political leaders differed over what another regional war involving Iran would mean for Lebanon.

Earlier this month, Galei Tzahal reported that the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate considered Hezbollah highly likely to attack Israel if fighting between Israel and Iran resumed. According to the assessment presented to Israel’s political leadership, Hezbollah could enter the war at the outset or shortly afterward.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Moran Alalouf, a Hezbollah researcher at the Israel Defense and Security Forum, described a debate within the group. Some opposed publicly committing Hezbollah to fight on Iran’s behalf, she said. Others believed it would have little choice but to intervene if the Iranian regime’s survival were at stake.

Earlier in November, Kan 11 News reported that Israel had warned Beirut through US intermediaries that fighting in Lebanon would resume if Hezbollah joined a renewed conflict with Iran. Israel also asked the Lebanese army to redeploy troops and establish checkpoints in areas where Hezbollah operatives live, according to Kan.

Lebanon banned the IRGC from conducting military or security operations on its territory in March. Dozens of Iranian officers left Lebanon that month, but Lebanese security agencies have since tracked the arrival of other personnel and commanders linked to the IRGC, the sources told Erem News. Some Iranian officers entered under diplomatic cover, they said. The number of IRGC personnel in Lebanon remains unknown.

Beirut also reinstated advance visa requirements for Iranian nationals and ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave. Tehran rejected the order, according to Erem News. The sources said Lebanese authorities fear that continued Iranian military activity could give Israel further grounds to widen its operations and undermine efforts to keep Lebanon out of another war.