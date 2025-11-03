Two Israeli citizens who arrived at an open field near the Zayit Junction on Mount Hebron on Sunday night reported that they saw a truck with a crane loading their car, which had gotten stuck earlier in the day due to an accident.

When they approached the truck driver to prevent the theft, he physically assaulted the two.

An initial investigation found that one of them, who felt threatened during the assault, opened fire at the suspect and hit him. A medical team pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

According to the police, the truck driver attempted to flee with the stolen vehicle while forcibly dragging the second citizen, who managed to break free after a struggle and was lightly injured.

After searching the area, forces from the Hebron Police Station found the vehicle. An additional suspect who was involved in the assault fled the scene, and police are working to locate him.